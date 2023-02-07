scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
BJP Yuva Morcha seeks apology from Awhad over his remarks on Shivaji Maharaj

Awhad unwilling to budge from remarks; believes his words are not being seen in the right context.

Jitendra Awhad
THE BHARATIYA Janata Yuva Morcha on Monday held demonstrations against NCP MLA and former minister Jitendra Awhad in Thane for what it termed as “glorification of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and undermining Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”.

While demanding an unconditional apology from Awhad, BJP Yuva Morcha activists raised slogans against Awhad and NCP.

The BJP was objecting to Awhad’s recent remarks that Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu. In another controversial remark, he had said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s greatness has come to light because there were Aurangzeb, Afzal Khan and Shayastkhan.” Any attempt to remove Mughal history would amount to depreciating the great work of Shivaji Maharaj, he had stated. However, right wing parties have raised serious objections to Awhad’s ‘insulting’ remarks.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, said, “In Awhad’s constituency, a certain community is in majority whom he is probably trying to appease.” While urging Awhad to be careful, Fadnavis said, “When speaking of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is highly revered, one should not make factually wrong comments.”

Taking serious objections to Awhad’s remarks, right wing organisations, to teach him a lesson, have begun demonstrations across the state. However, Awhad who has said he won’t budge from his remarks, believes his words are not seen in the right context.

To avert any law and order problems, the state government had deployed adequate policemen when BJP youth wing held demonstrations. Awhad supporters also came face to face to counter BJP protest. But the issue was resolved without any mishap.

BJP general secretary Vikrant Patil said, “NCP’s silence on Awhad’s remark raises doubts– is NCP endorsing Awhad’s remarks on our great warriors?”

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 03:23 IST
