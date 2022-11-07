BJP yatra to counter ‘Sena (UBT) appeasement politics’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flagged off its Jagar Mumbaicha Yatra’ (Awakening Mumbai campaign) on Sunday evening, with the first rally in Bandra East from the PWD ground at Government Colony.

“The campaign has been initiated to create awareness about Shiv Sena’s (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), politics of appeasement of Muslims, corruption in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the past 25 years, and of Maharashtrians and Mumbaikars being cheated at the hands of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi in the past 2.5 years,” Ashish Shelar, BJP Mumbai president said, who kickstarted the campaign.

The rally was held in the vicinity of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree in Kalanagar.

In the first phase of the campaign, BJP aims to hold public rallies in all 36 Assembly constituencies in Mumbai. On November 7, the Jagar Mumbaicha Yatra will be held at Gundavali in Andheri East.

During the launch of the campaign, Shelar accused Thackeray of compromising the party’s core ideology by joining hands with every other political party, with the sole aim of gaining power in the state.

Shelar said BJP’s campaign was launched in the wake of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s appeasement politics when on October 22, in Saamna, the party mouthpiece, it said it has the support of Marathi Muslims. “They wanted to say Marathi and Muslims, but found a sly way of communicating this, and named them Marathi Muslims.” “BJP is not singling out any religion. PM Narendra Modi’s motto is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We work on the principles of justice to all, and appeasement of none,” he said.

He accused Sena (UBT) of aiming to win 150 seats in the BMC elections by drawing up a plan for Marathi votes in some wards, and then the Muslim votes needed to win in some other wards. “Uddhav will get neither Marathi nor Muslim votes,” he said.