scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

BJP yatra to counter ‘Sena (UBT) appeasement politics’

In the first phase of the campaign, BJP aims to hold public rallies in all 36 Assembly constituencies in Mumbai. On November 7, the Jagar Mumbaicha Yatra will be held at Gundavali in Andheri East.

The rally was held in the vicinity of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's private residence Matoshree in Kalanagar. (Representational/File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flagged off its Jagar Mumbaicha Yatra’ (Awakening Mumbai campaign) on Sunday evening, with the first rally in Bandra East from the PWD ground at Government Colony.

“The campaign has been initiated to create awareness about Shiv Sena’s (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), politics of appeasement of Muslims, corruption in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the past 25 years, and of Maharashtrians and Mumbaikars being cheated at the hands of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi in the past 2.5 years,” Ashish Shelar, BJP Mumbai president said, who kickstarted the campaign.

The rally was held in the vicinity of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree in Kalanagar.

In the first phase of the campaign, BJP aims to hold public rallies in all 36 Assembly constituencies in Mumbai. On November 7, the Jagar Mumbaicha Yatra will be held at Gundavali in Andheri East.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine SarkarPremium
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine Sarkar
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in mePremium
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in me
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore

During the launch of the campaign, Shelar accused Thackeray of compromising the party’s core ideology by joining hands with every other political party, with the sole aim of gaining power in the state.

Shelar said BJP’s campaign was launched in the wake of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s appeasement politics when on October 22, in Saamna, the party mouthpiece, it said it has the support of Marathi Muslims. “They wanted to say Marathi and Muslims, but found a sly way of communicating this, and named them Marathi Muslims.” “BJP is not singling out any religion. PM Narendra Modi’s motto is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We work on the principles of justice to all, and appeasement of none,” he said.

More from Mumbai

He accused Sena (UBT) of aiming to win 150 seats in the BMC elections by drawing up a plan for Marathi votes in some wards, and then the Muslim votes needed to win in some other wards. “Uddhav will get neither Marathi nor Muslim votes,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 12:20:39 am
Next Story

Down with throat infection, Lakshya Sen withdraws from Australian Open

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement