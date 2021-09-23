BJP ward prez booked after worker alleges molestation

A 53-year-old social activist, who started working as a BJP worker in July last year, lodged an FIR with the Borivali police on Wednesday alleging she was molested by the local ward president in the corporator’s office in August last year.

The alleged incident took place at 6.30 pm in the office of BJP corporator Anjali Khedkar at Vazira Naka in Borivali (west) on August 15 last year. In July, she met the accused, who is the local ward president. The two exchanged numbers and she started helping in party-related work.

In her statement, the complainant said, “The accused called me to Khedkar’s office. He then shut the office and put off the lights. He then kept his hand on my thigh and shoulder and said I will have to compromise if I want to work in the party. I left from there and five days later complained orally to MLA Sunil Rane, but got no response. So, I gave a written complaint to Rane and MP Gopal Shetty.”

The complainant finally approached the police on Wednesday and lodged an FIR under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. “We have registered the FIR and investigation is on,” said Sudhir Kalekar, senior inspector of Borivali police station.