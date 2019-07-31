BJP women’s wing outreach: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to get 21 lakh rakhis

The BJP’s women wing on Tuesday said it would launch an outreach campaign to spread the word of the state government’s welfare schemes between August 1 and 15, after which 21 lakh rakhis will be presented to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The decision was announced by state BJP women’s wing president Madhavi Naik, who said, “On the eve of rakshabandhan, we will reach out to 21 lakh women. BJP members will connect to women in diverse fields across 36 districts…”

Over 970 women workers of the BJP will reach out to women who are beneficiaries of various central and state government schemes. They will deliver a letter from the chief minister to the women and collect a rakhi as well as a message from them.

“Since 2014, the party has been emphasising the role of women in politics. Whether it relates to strengthening booths or campaigns, women-centric plans are being pushed,” a senior state BJP functionary said.

The party’s current membership drive has also focused on increasing women membership.