BJP will not allow local body elections in Maharashtra without restoring OBC reservation: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not allow civic body elections in the state until the other backward classes (OBC) reservation is restored.

The BJP’s announcement came after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, refused to accept the interim report of the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission that recommended the restoration of the 27 per cent OBC reservation in local body polls.

Addressing the media at Vidhan Bhawan, Fadnavis said: “The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s lackadaisical approach towards the OBC reservation is shocking. It has miserably failed to safeguard the OBC reservation. Lack of political will on the part of the MVA government stems from its total disregard for the political empowerment of OBCs in Maharashtra.”

“We have taken the decision not to allow any election till the OBC political reservation is restored in local bodies. The BJP will not allow the BMC, Zilla Parishad, gram panchayat, municipal council, municipal corporation polls in Nagpur, Pune, Nashik or other places without the OBC reservation,” said Fadnavis.

Asked about the date of the BMC polls, Fadnavis said: “We will not allow BMC polls without OBC quota. Let the ruling parties appoint an administrator for a few months to govern the BMC if its tenure comes to end. But holding the BMC polls without the OBC quota would amount to injustice to the community for five years.”

Referring to the developments in the Supreme Court on Thursday, Fadnavis said: “The MVA government cut a very sorry figure. It failed to present its case. Its non-seriousness was evident from the shoddy data report it placed before the court. It neither mentioned the date nor the methodology on how the OBC backwardness data was compiled.”

“The MVA government’s report itself was contradictory. On the one hand, it submitted a report which was just a cut and paste from old data. On the other hand, it mentioned in its report that it could not compile empirical data on the OBC thus raising questions on what premises it had prepared the OBC report. It also exposed its casual administrative approach by admitting its own failure.”

In March 2021, the Supreme Court quashed the 27 per cent OBC quota in local bodies for want of empirical data on the backwardness of the communities. The court also asked the Maharashtra government to complete the ‘triple test’ and appoint a Backward Classes Commission and submit an empirical data on the OBC.

In December 2021, the Supreme Court stayed elections to 27 per cent seats reserved for the OBC category in local bodies in Maharashtra, concluding that the state government had not followed the mandatory ‘triple test’ laid down by it before deciding to earmark the quota.

The ‘triple test’ requirement is a three-pronged criterion set up by the top court in previous judgments to mandate the OBC reservation. It requires the state to first set up a commission to conduct a rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of backwardness quota for local bodies, within the state.

Second, to specify the proportion of reservation required to be provisioned per local body in light of recommendations of the panel, so as not to fall foul of overbreadth; and, third, that such reservation should not exceed aggregate 50 per cent of the total seats reserved in favour of SCs/STs/OBCs taken together.

Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal, an OBC leader of the ruling NCP, sought the Centre’s intervention. “The Centre should furnish data as it has all the statistics on OBCs statewide.”