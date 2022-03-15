‘BJP will go to court to seek CBI probe into Pravin Chavan case’

The BJP on Monday said it will take the battle against MVA government to court and will seek a CBI probe into the alleged conspiracy hatched by special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan to “finish” BJP leaders in Maharashtra.

The decision came shortly after Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil announced a CID probe into Pravin Chavan case. Walse Patil rejected BJP’s demand for a CBI probe in the issue.

Fadnavis said, “Ideally, the matter should have been handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation. We will now take this case to court. And legally fight to hand over the case to CBI.”

The Opposition leader wondered how the state police can investigate the case which involves state public prosecutor plotting against BJP leaders.ENS