‘BJP will go to court to seek CBI probe into Pravin Chavan case’

March 15, 2022 1:29:43 am
The BJP on Monday said it will take the battle against MVA government to court and will seek a CBI probe into the alleged conspiracy hatched by special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan to “finish” BJP leaders in Maharashtra.
The decision came shortly after Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil announced a CID probe into Pravin Chavan case. Walse Patil rejected BJP’s demand for a CBI probe in the issue.
Fadnavis said, “Ideally, the matter should have been handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation. We will now take this case to court. And legally fight to hand over the case to CBI.”
The Opposition leader wondered how the state police can investigate the case which involves state public prosecutor plotting against BJP leaders.ENS
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-