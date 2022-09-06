BJP will give NCP tough fight in Pawar’s home turf Baramati: Chandrashekhar Bawankule 

BJP Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Tuesday the party will give the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) a tough fight in Baramati in the 2024 general elections. Baramati is the home turf of NCP president Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule is the Lok Sabha MP from the constituency.

Ahead of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s three-day visit to Baramati from September 22 to 24, the state BJP has started preparations, said Bawankule, who is on a day’s visit to the constituency.

“I have planned a series of meetings with our party workers and office-bearers in Baramati. We want to make our organisation stronger. When a party becomes stronger, it can take up bigger challenges. As directed by the central leadership and under its guidance, we are focusing on 16 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Baramati is one of these 16 seats,” he said.

During her visit, Sitharaman will gauge what the Centre can do for better development, he said. An audit of Garib Kalyan schemes and their outreach to the needy will be conducted. The focus will be to see what the central and state units together can do for the betterment and development of the constituency and the poorest of poor living in distant villages, he added.

Bawankule said: “The BJP is fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls for victory. Our mission is to win 45 of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra. And 200 plus out of the total 288 seats in the state Assembly.”

“Till now the BJP has never been able to give a tough fight to the NCP on its home turf Baramati. But this time, we are working hard to consolidate our base so that we can give a tough fight to the NCP,” he added.