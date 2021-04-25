BJP will file defamation suit against MVA leaders: Patil

The state BJP has threatened to file a defamation suit against the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders for “dragging the BJP’s name” in the CBI raid carried out in former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur.

State BJP President Chandrakant Patil said, “The CBI raids were done following directives from court. But the MVA leaders have alleged that the BJP was misusing the investigation agency. Therefore, the party will file a defamation case against the MVA leaders.”

Patil added, “The apex court, while giving probe orders to the CBI, had indicated that if necessary, criminal offense should be registered in the matter.”

Therefore, the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders question why the CBI had filed an FIR and conducted raids when the court ordered only a probe, he said.

Earlier, State NCP President Jayant Patil strongly condemned the manner in which the CBI had carried out the raids at Deshmukh’s residence. The NCP leader said, “It was the BJP’s politics to misuse the CBI to harass its political opponents.”

Sena MP Sanjay Raut also termed it a “foul play”.