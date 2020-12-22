scorecardresearch
BJP welcomes Sharad Pawar’s move to mediate in car shed issue

“We believe Sharad Pawar will take a practical stand and not make wrong decision when it comes to development projects,” former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: December 22, 2020 4:54:58 am
Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar, metro car shed, Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsNCP president Sharad Pawar

The BJP on Monday welcomed reports that NCP president Sharad Pawar may mediate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the metro car shed issue that has turned into a battle of nerves between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the Opposition BJP in Maharashtra.

NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday had said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar would intervene in the matter to resolve it.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA is said to have approached the state government for allotment of land at Pahadi in Goregaon for the construction of a car shed for the Metro Line 6, which will run from Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Kanjurmarg.

