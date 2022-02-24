scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read

BJP wants beggar-free Mumbai, asks civic body to undertake reforms

Earlier, the BMC had conducted a survey of beggars in Mumbai in 2020. The survey findings had revealed that there are 29,000 beggars in the city.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 24, 2022 12:20:07 pm
BJP wants beggar-free Mumbai, asks civic body to undertake reformsThe issue was raised by Yadav during the discussion on BMC budget 2022-23 in the Standing Committee.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded to make the streets of Mumbai beggars free. Party corporator Kamlesh Yadav has proposed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) must take steps against beggars roaming in the city.

“The BMC has opened a shelter for the homeless in Kandivali. However, very few people are seen to be using the facility. There are many beggars roaming across the city. The BMC must shift them to the Kandivali facility and take measures to reform the beggars,” said Yadav.

More from Mumbai

The issue was raised by Yadav during the discussion on BMC budget 2022-23 in the Standing Committee. Earlier, the BMC had conducted a survey of beggars in Mumbai in 2020. The survey findings had revealed that there are 29,000 beggars in Mumbai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement