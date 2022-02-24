BJP wants beggar-free Mumbai, asks civic body to undertake reforms

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded to make the streets of Mumbai beggars free. Party corporator Kamlesh Yadav has proposed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) must take steps against beggars roaming in the city.

“The BMC has opened a shelter for the homeless in Kandivali. However, very few people are seen to be using the facility. There are many beggars roaming across the city. The BMC must shift them to the Kandivali facility and take measures to reform the beggars,” said Yadav.

The issue was raised by Yadav during the discussion on BMC budget 2022-23 in the Standing Committee. Earlier, the BMC had conducted a survey of beggars in Mumbai in 2020. The survey findings had revealed that there are 29,000 beggars in Mumbai.