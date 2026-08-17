BJP vs Sena tussle ends, Nashik and Raigad finally get their guardian ministers

Ending a 19-month-old tussle within the Mahayuti, the Maharashtra government on Monday finally appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Girish Mahajan for Nashik and Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale for Raigad.

The General Administration Department in an August 17 order recorded Girish Mahajan as the guardian minister of Nashik and Bharat Gogawale as the guardian minister of Raigad.

The two appointments had become a bone of contention between the Mahayuti alliance partners – BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena since January 2025.

The final arrangement gives Nashik to the BJP and Raigad to the Shiv Sena, ending one of the longest unresolved disagreements within the ruling alliance.