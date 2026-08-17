BJP vs Sena tussle ends, Nashik and Raigad finally get their guardian ministers

While Girish Mahajan has been appointed the guardian minister of Nashik, Bharat Gogawale has been named the guardian minister of Raigad. 

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 06:34 PM IST
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Ending a 19-month-old tussle within the Mahayuti, the Maharashtra government on Monday finally appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Girish Mahajan for Nashik and Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale for Raigad.

The General Administration Department in an August 17 order recorded Girish Mahajan as the guardian minister of Nashik and Bharat Gogawale as the guardian minister of Raigad.

The two appointments had become a bone of contention between the Mahayuti alliance partners – BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena since January 2025.

The final arrangement gives Nashik to the BJP and Raigad to the Shiv Sena, ending one of the longest unresolved disagreements within the ruling alliance.

BJP vs Shiv Sena for guardian minister posts

In January 2025, Girish Mahajan was appointed Nashik guardian minister, but the decision was stayed the next day after Eknath Shinde-led Sena objected to it. The party had sought Nashik for minister Dada Bhuse.

Shiv Sena had also objected to the appointment of NCP leader Aditi Tatkare as Raigad guardian minister, seeking the post for Gogawale. Tatkare’s appointment was later stayed.

The deadlock continued even as both districts saw competing claims from the three Mahayuti partners.

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The appointment of a guardian minister in Nashik also assumed significance because of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh. Despite uncertainty over his appointment, Girish Mahajan continued to handle Kumbh preparations.

In Nashik, Bhuse remained the Shinde-led Sena’s claimant, while senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal also pressed his party’s case. Bhujbal, who represents Yeola, has a long political association with the district.

The appointment now formally gives Girish Mahajan both a direct role in Nashik and the responsibility of overseeing the district as its guardian minister.

The decision on Raigad gives the Shiv Sena the post it had sought since the original appointments were announced in January 2025.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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