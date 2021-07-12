BJP urges Centre for more trains to Konkan ahead of Ganesh festival

Men take home an idol of Lord Ganesha a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, in Vadodara. (Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

BJP has urged the Centre to increase the number of trains in Maharashtra to accommodate the higher passengers heading from Mumbai to the Konkan region to celebrate the Ganesh festival.

The 72 special trains run by the Indian Railways between Mumbai and Konkan are already fully booked in advance. The advanced ticket booking started on July 8 and by July 10 all the seats were booked.

Mumbai BJP legislator and former minister Ashish Shelar has met Union Minister of State Raosaheb Danve and asked him to consider the proposal for adding more trains before the Ganesh festival.

The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin on September 10. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations will be low key in the wake of strict guidelines disallowing gatherings and mandating social distance.