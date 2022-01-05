BJP turns down Rajan Teli’s resignation

The BJP has not accepted the resignation of Sindhudhurg district party president Rajan Teli. State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said on Tuesday, “We have not accepted Teli’s resignation. He has made immense contribution to district politics in local bodies polls, district cooperative banks elections.”

Teli, a close associate of Union minister Narayan Rane, tendered his resignation on December 31 following his defeat in Sindhudurg district central cooperative bank polls.

While the Rane panel swept the elections, bagging 11 of the 19 seats, Teli could not retain his and lost to Shiv Sena candidate Sushant Naik.

The remaining eight seats went to Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

The incumbent chairman of the district bank, Satish Sawant, also suffered a jolt. He was defeated by BJP’s Vitthal Desai.