BJP transferred Elgaar Parishad case to shield someone in state: Anil Deshmukh

MAHARASHTRA HOME Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the BJP had transferred the Elgaar Parishad case to the NIA because they wanted to protect someone very close to them. He also alluded to the role of state BJP leaders in the case, saying it was the BJP-led government at the Centre that had transferred the case to NIA to protect someone at the state level.

He added that he will be reading the letter sent by the Centre for transferring the case to NIA, following which, he will decide on the next course of action.

Deshmukh told The Indian Express, “There are people close to the BJP involved in inciting violence at Bhima Koregaon, whom they want to protect. Soon after NCP chief Sharad Pawar sent a letter to the government demanding an SIT and after we held review meeting, they immediately took over the case. Obviously, they did not want the truth to emerge and hence took the case away.”

“I will be reaching Mumbai by tonight and will read the letter, and after the CM has read it, we will decide what is to be done in the next few days,” he added.

