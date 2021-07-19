BJP to launch outreach programme to connect with north Indians in Maharashtra ahead of BMC polls

The campaign called 'halchal yatra' driven by the BJP Maharashtra North Indian Morcha aims to reach out to the north Indian community and enquire about their wellbeing. (File)

The BJP has announced a statewide outreach programme to connect with the north Indians across Maharashtra with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections early next year in mind.

At its meeting to strategise the civic poll campaign, it was decided that BJP cannot afford to remain complacent on north Indian issues as the community constitutes a sizeable vote bank that determines the electoral outcome.

The campaign called ‘halchal yatra’ driven by the BJP Maharashtra North Indian Morcha aims to reach out to the north Indian community and enquire about their wellbeing. The slogan for the campaign is ‘North Indians are not outsiders, they are insiders’.

BJP leader Sanjay Pande said they will start a statewide campaign to connect with north Indians living in the state. The BJP leaders have been given a strict warning not to take support from the north Indians for granted and ensure their loyalty to the party is consolidated.

The party workers will also address the problems faced by the north Indian communities in Maharashtra. Data will be compiled and analysed based on the information gathered by the workers during the campaign.

“The north Indians reside in Maharashtra leaving their native villages in large numbers. We want to be the bridge between their original home and Maharashtra. And ensure their wellbeing,” Pande said. The north Indian community has played a major role in Maharashtra. Their contribution will be reckoned, he added.

The BJP activists will also plan to focus on north Indian women, educated and youths by providing them various social platforms to connect with the party.