BJP to introduce resolution on Savarkar today

With allies Congress and NCP in disagreement over Savarkar’s Hindutva politics, the Shiv Sena had earlier said only a resolution congratulating the central government would be passed if the Hindutva ideologue was awarded the Bharat Ratna. (File) With allies Congress and NCP in disagreement over Savarkar’s Hindutva politics, the Shiv Sena had earlier said only a resolution congratulating the central government would be passed if the Hindutva ideologue was awarded the Bharat Ratna. (File)

The BJP is set to submit a formal request in the state Assembly to introduce a resolution to honour Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his death anniversary on Wednesday. The party is also planning to bring a motion for honouring the Hindutva ideologue on the third day of the ongoing Budget Session if the resolution is not allowed.

“Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, will urge the chief minister to bring a resolution on Veer Savarkar. However, if it fails, we will move a motion to honour Savarkar,” senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

A resolution reflects the general opinion of the House inasmuch as it is a general declaration, a recommendation or approval/ disapproval of an act of the government. A motion, meanwhile, indicates a proposal made by a member of the House and includes questions addressed to the Chair of the House. It is moved to ascertain the will of the House.

Mungantiwar said the BJP expected Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to “say just two lines in honour of Savarkar”. The Shiv Sena had earlier backed the demand for the highest civilian award for Savarkar. Party MP Sanjay Raut saying that those opposing Bharat Ratna for Savarkar should be put for two days in the Andaman’s cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged so as to realise Savarkar’s sacrifice and contribution to the nation.

Read| Whether Kapil Mishra or anyone…:’ BJP MP Gautam Gambhir demands action over Delhi violence

“Yet, if they (the MVA government) don’t, we will bring a resolution. The party will highlight how Maharashtra is the janmabhoomi (birthplace) and India is karmabhoomi (place of work) of Savarkar. A great revolutionary poet and writer, his works ‘Sagara Pran Talmalala’ and ‘Jayostute’ are unparalleled. Savarkar vehemently fought against the evil caste system and always promoted science and logic… Unfortunately, there has been a very derogatory and anti-Savarkar campaign in some sections,” Mungantiwar said.

According to sources, the BJP’s move is aimed at exposing the “rift” in the MVA alliance. The BJP, sources said, reckons that the Sena will find itself in a catch-22 situation on the controversial issue as the Congress and the NCP disagree over conferring the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar.

Fadnavis, however, said political motive should not be attributed to the party’s decision to introduce a resolution to honour Savarkar. “On the contrary, a progressive state like Maharashtra, which has always taken the lead in honouring its national leaders and freedom fighters, should unite across politics and party lines to make it a common cause,” he said.

With allies Congress and NCP in disagreement over Savarkar’s Hindutva politics, the Shiv Sena had earlier said only a resolution congratulating the central government would be passed if the Hindutva ideologue was awarded the Bharat Ratna.

Clarifying that the CM has not abandoned Hindutva ideology, a senior Sena minister said, “…But there is no reason why he (the CM) should adopt a resolution in Assembly. There is no precedence to show such resolutions were adopted by the previous government on any freedom fighter’s death or birth anniversary.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.