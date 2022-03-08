BJP to hold protest march to demand Nawab Malik’s resignation

The BJP on Monday announced to hold a massive protest march to demand the resignation of NCP minister Nawab Malik for links with underworld Dawood Ibrahim. The event will take place on March 9.

Party workers will start the demonstration from Jeejamata Chowk in Bycullah and the demonstration will end at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, “BJP will launch a massive protest in Mumbai against Nawab Malik for his links with serial bomb blast convict and underworld Dawood Ibrahim.” The opposition leader in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis will lead the demonstration. Fadnavis has been demanding the resignation of Nawab Malik inside assembly daily during the ongoing budget session which commenced on March 3.