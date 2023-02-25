BJP aims to empower Shinde Sena to make inroads into Thackeray support base

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Saturday that the BJP would empower the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena before the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“We have moved ahead. There is no return. We are in an alliance with Shinde’s Shiv Sena,” said the BJP leader who sources said has been tasked by the leadership to empower the chief minister’s party, which has been declared the real Shiv Sena by the Election Commission. Fadnavis has ruled out any reconciliation with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT in future.

“The chapter with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is closed forever. The BJP has decided to move ahead with its new alliance partner, the Shiv Sena led by Shinde. And it will provide them adequate backing to emerge as a credible alternative to the Thackeray Sena,” said a BJP source.

A senior BJP functionary said, “In next 18 months our strategy is to empower the Shinde Shiv Sena to make deep inroads into the Thackeray Sena’s pockets across Maharashtra. The focus will be on Mumbai, Thane and the Marathwada region.”

“Weaning away the Thackeray Sena’s grassroot support base remains a daunting task. Unless that is executed aggressively, Operation Lotus undertaken by the BJP in June 2022 will remain inconclusive,” he added.

Union minister Amit Shah has given the state BJP the tough target of absolute majority in the 288-member Assembly. The BJP is eyeing a 150-plus tally and 200-plus seats along with the Shinde Sena. The party also wants to win all the 45 Lok Sabha seats.

Although a seat-sharing formula between the BJP and Shinde Sena is still to be formalised, sources in the former party said, “The BJP will contest 190-200 seats and leave 80-98 seats for the Shinde Sena.” However, it will have to accommodate smaller allies as well.

The BJP has 106 MLAs and Shinde has the support of 40 Sena MLAs and 10 independents. With the Election Commission handing it the Shiv Sena name and the bow and arrow symbol, Shinde faction now claims the support of the entire legislative party of 56 members.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “Those who are seriously pursuing electoral politics have realised they don’t have a future in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. They are ready to switch over to the BJP or the Shinde Shiv Sena. The political realignment at grassroots is inevitable and it will work to our advantage.”

Sensing the challenge ahead, Thackeray has launched a week-long outreach campaign across the state. To inculcate confidence in the cadre, he has decided to mobilise the support of regional parties from across the country. The party believes a collective Opposition against the BJP will help it regain the lost ground in the state.

“We cannot show any mercy to the BJP. We have to attack them ruthlessly and bury them for their devious act of stealing our name and symbol,” Thackeray said during a Facebook Live on Friday.

The BJP responded saying that the people would not “fall prey to Thackeray’s emotional plank”. “The people know Thackeray betrayed the BJP in 2019,” it added.

Fadnavis recently said that Thackeray had switched to the Congress and the NCP after the 2019 polls “to pursue his chief ministerial ambition.” “Even after becoming chief minister, Thackeray had kept the question of an alliance with the BJP open-ended, sending feelers of possible reconciliation. He was battling on both sides. But it became clear that it was a tactic to keep the BJP engaged,” the BJP leader said.