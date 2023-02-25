scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
BJP to celebrate V V Shirwadkar’s birth anniversary as Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din

Six dignitaries — Ramesh Shirke, Yogacharya Krishnaji Korti, Sukrut Khandekar, Dr Kushal Sawant, Rohan Pradhan and Kumar Sohoni — of various fields will be felicitated on the occasion.

VV Shirwadkar with Nana Patkar during a function in 1999. (Express archive photo by Manoj Patil)
BJP to celebrate V V Shirwadkar's birth anniversary as Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din
The Mumbai unit of the BJP will celebrate the birth anniversary of Jnanpith Award winner V V Shirwadkar as the ‘Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din’ on Monday, February 27, from 5 pm at the Maratha Mandal Auditorium in Mulund East, said Mumbai BJP chief and MLA Ashish Shelar.

The day will be celebrated with a musical concert of Marathi songs titled ‘Swaratarang’. BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde informed that six dignitaries — Ramesh Shirke, Yogacharya Krishnaji Korti, Sukrut Khandekar, Dr Kushal Sawant, Rohan Pradhan and Kumar Sohoni — of various fields will be felicitated on the occasion.

While Shelar will be the chief guest in the evening, BJP MP Manoj Kotak and MLA Mihir Kotecha will attend the event, said party leaders.

The Maharashtra unit of BJP has been celebrating all festivals, including Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali and Shiv Jayanti ever since the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power in the state.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 12:59 IST
