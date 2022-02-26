BJP to approach Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over ‘governance failure, poor law and order’ under MVA rule

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) will submit a 22-page detailed note against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari pointing out ‘governance failure’ and ‘breakdown of law and order’ in the state.

State BJP President Chandrakant Patil said, “I have prepared a detailed 22-page note. It shows how the state government has failed to fight corruption. Their

ministers are tainted. There is a complete breakdown of law and order.”

“I am not demanding President’s rule in Maharashtra as it is the prerogative of the governor. He has to send a report to the President of India. The question is — after all the developments that have taken place related to arrest of ministers (now Nawab Malik, in past Anil Deshmukh) and law and order break down — is this not the case for President’s rule?” Patil said.

Another BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has compiled a list of 12 leaders representing the MVA government, who are tainted. Somaiya said, “I have written to the Centre on every case along with documents to substantiate my charges.”

On Friday, Ravi Rana an independent MLA said, “Maharashtra is heading for President’s rule. There is a split in the coalition government. It will not last long. The President’s rule will be next and natural stage in Maharashtra.”

The tenure of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has seen three cabinet ministers courting controversy and arrests.

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had to resign following charges of misusing the police force to collect funds from hotels, bars and restaurants. It is alleged that Deshmukh had set a Rs 100 crore per month fund mobilisation target for the police. However, Deshmukh and his party had denied these charges officially.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod resigned following complicity in the death by suicide of a 23-year-old Tik-Tok artist Pooja Chavan, a resident of Beed district in Maharashtra.