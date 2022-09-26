scorecardresearch
BJP tightens grip in Vidarbha with Fadnavis as guardian minister in six of eleven districts

CM Eknath Shinde Saturday finalised list of guardian ministers in 36 districts in the state.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has become Guardian Minister in six districts. (File Photo)

The BJP has sent a strong signal to its alliance partner, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, that it will have a greater say in Vidarbha region of the state. Of the total eleven districts in Vidarbha, the BJP has bagged guardian ministership in eight districts, leaving just three districts for Shinde’s Sena.

The decision has raised eyebrows among the leaders of Shinde’s faction.

The Vidarbha region has 11 districts — Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gondia, Yavatmal and Washim.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has become Guardian Minister in six districts. These are Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Bhandara and Gadchiroli.

Whereas, another senior BJP minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar, has become the Guardian Minister of two districts — Chandrapur and Gondia.

The remaining three districts in Vidarbha have been allocated to Shinde faction’s cabinet ministers Gulabrao Patil, who has been given Buldhana and Sanjay Rathod, who got Yavatmal and Washim districts.

A cabinet minister representing Shinde faction, requesting anonymity said, “It is a fact that BJP is stronger in Vidarbha. But they should have given us Guardian Minister charge in five districts. They have dismissed us with just three districts.”

