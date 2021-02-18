BJP threatens protest over government’s ‘failure’ to waive power bills up to 100 units

Former BJP power minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "The government should immediately announce free power up to 100 units". (File)

The BJP has threatened a ‘jail bharo’ agitation on February 24 over the state government’s alleged failure to waive off power bills up to 100 units.

Former BJP power minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “The government should immediately announce free power up to 100 units. Excess electricity bill sent to people during lockdown should be rectified. Power should be restored for all farmers whose supply has been stopped due to pending dues.”

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Mumbai, Bawankule, BJP general secretary, said state power minister Nitin Raut had announced free power up to 100 units in the last budget session 2020.

In March 2021, it will be one year and the promise has remained, he said.

“We urge the government to implement the promise made to people immediately. The decision when enforced will benefit 1.4 crore people who use power less than or up to 100 units. The government should make a budget provision of Rs 5,800 crore,” he added.

Bawankule further said the state government should make a provision of Rs 5,000 crore to waive bills of 51 lakh consumers using 100 to 300 units, and that this would not be a financial burden on the state exchequer.