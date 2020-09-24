BJP targets Shiv Sena over flooding in city

BJP MLA from Bandra, Ashish Shelar. (File)

The BJP on Wednesday targeted the Shiv Sena, which governs the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), over the flooding in Mumbai following heavy rain, saying nullah cleaning work was not done properly.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray whose residence is at Bandra East, BJP MLA from Bandra, Ashish Shelar questioned how rainwater at Kalanagar Junction in Bandra is efficiently receding but not in other parts of the city.

“Across Mumbai, water is receding slowly but in Kalanagar there is no problem. Britannia pumping station is not functioning properly. In Hindmata, Worli, water is not receding. What happened to 116 per cent nullah cleaning? BMC has failed to complete the micro-tunneling of drains,” said Shelar.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has written to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal demanding investigation into the Britannia pumping station. He said, “I suspect pumping stations in South Mumbai are not working to their full capacity. I got to know the in-charge of pumping stations is carrying out cost-cutting… BMC has implemented all recommendations of Chitale Committee to mitigate flooding in Mumbai then why there is a problem?”

