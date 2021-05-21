BJP targets Sena: Waterlogging shows BMC claims hollow

Following flooding in the city in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday targeted the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) questioning its pre-monsoon work of nullah-cleaning. BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said the claims of the Shiv Sena had proven to be hollow as parts of the city were inundated after the heavy rainfall witnessed earlier this week.

“The Sena claims that nullah-cleaning is going on as per schedule but on Monday, after rainfall, it took more than eight hours for the water to recede from parts of the city. All the claims of nullah-cleaning are fraudulent,” said Bhatkhalkar.

The disaster management cell has recorded more than 50 complaints of waterlogging across the city following the rains.

Bhatkhalkar also said that BMC should pay compensation to housing societies and chawls for damages. “Many compound walls, houses are damaged due to falling of trees. Sena is responsible for this as they did not do due diligence in tree-pruning work. Clearing of a proposal of appointment of contractors for tree-trimming work was delayed,” he said.