BJP targets Sena again for failing to name Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ‘in time’

The name of the flyover was also not used in the speech made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

A DAY after the 2.9-km Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) flyover was inaugurated and opened to the public, the BJP slammed the Shiv-Sena for failing to name the flyover after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj “in time”. At present, the cornerstone installation at the site bears the name — Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Marg flyover — as the newly-built flyover connects the junction to the Sion-Panvel highway.

Days after the BJP accused the Sena of delay in naming the flyover after Shivaji Maharaj, the Sena-led works committee (suburbs) on July 29 gave its nod to the proposal. The proposal, however, is pending before the general body of the BMC, which gives the final approval.

On Monday, the BJP once again accused the Sena of delaying the naming ceremony. “The chief minister’s name is on the cornerstone installed on the bridge. However, the fact that the Shiv Sena could not give the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the flyover is definitely painful for the whole of Maharashtra,” said MP Manoj Kotak.

The naming of the flyover has been a controversial topic after Sena MP Rahul Shewale demanded that it should be named after Sufi saint Khwaja Garib Nawaz Moinuddin Chishti. Kotak had opposed the move and sought it to be named after Shivaji Maharaj.

The name of the flyover was also not used in the speech made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. The BMC also avoided using the name of the flyover in its official invite and press releases.