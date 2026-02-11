As BJP takes charge of BMC, political and administrative management remains a daunting task

As the BJP takes charge of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, with Ritu Tawde as mayor, there are plenty of challenges in both political management and administration. So far, the Bharatiya Janata Party played second fiddle to the undivided Shiv Sena, which ruled BMC for 25 years.

Unlike in the past, when decisions and policies were restricted to the civic body, regime change promises a shift in which the Maharashtra Government and BMC are likely to coordinate and develop broader policies and programmes to realise the unfulfilled Mumbai makeover.

The foremost task cut out for BJP mayor Ritu Tawde is to earn the goodwill of Mumbaikars. In the past, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Kishori Pednekar had shown that the mayoral post was not ornamental. Whether there were floods in the city or a building collapse, she would land on the site immediately. The proactive role had given the mayoral post a new meaning and purpose.

‘We have to set an example’

The underlying message for the newly elected 89 BJP corporators from the state, from the top leadership, is loud and clear: they have to be mindful of their conduct.

After the BMC polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told party workers that with the victory, “we also have greater responsibility”. “We have to ensure corruption-free administration in BMC,” said Fadnavis.

The BJP’s campaign against the Shiv Sena (UBT) was based on corruption. The BJP’s top leaders and ministers had gone hammer and tongs, questioning the corruption and commission cuts in mega infrastructure projects during the Shiv Sena regime. From corruption in desilting of the Mithi River to road contracts, the BJP had alleged multi-crore corruption in the civic body.

“We have to set an example through work individually. When you are in power, there will be temptations. How well to avoid falling prey to these will be our litmus test,” a newly elected corporator said on the condition of anonymity.

The jostle for representation in important committees between the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena is a pointer to how each wants to control BMC’s finances, he said. He added that BJP corporators will be under close watch, and that anyone found not adhering to directives from the state leadership will face flak and action.

Changing Mumbai

Over the years, despite several policy initiatives, the corruption tag has remained a constant fixture in the Mumbai civic body. Some basic issues, including potholes and the dumping yard, remain unaddressed, causing hardship for people.

Beyond fixing fault lines in basic amenities, the transformation of Mumbai remains a larger goal that will require greater impetus and push from the state government. Restoring Mumbai’s image as the country’s international financial capital and its cosmopolitan character is a daunting task.

During an interaction in the run-up to local body polls, Fadnavis admitted, “The cosmopolitan character of Mumbai cannot be compromised.” He also emphasised that the city has its own rhythm and discipline, which distinguishes it from many others.

While the BJP’s focus is on mega infrastructure projects to showcase its commitment to bringing change in the lives of Mumbaikars, it has overlooked key issues like growing communal clashes and caste and community polarisation.

Facing a strong Opposition

Although the BJP has emerged as the largest party, the BMC verdict has ensured a strong opposition. With strong and vocal Opposition, the BJP will have to face many protests in the coming days.

As statistics show, the BJP has 89 corporators, the Shiv Sena 29, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 3, bringing the total to 121. Whereas, the Shiv Sena ( UBT) has 65, Congress 24, MNS 6, SP 2, AIMIM 8, and others have 13 corporators.

On Wednesday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) took to the streets, questioning the BJP for deviating from established norms in handing over the mayoral charge. As per the norms, the outgoing mayor hands over the reins to the incoming mayor. Whereas, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has been entrusted with handing over the charge to the new mayor, Ritu Tawde.

“How effectively our newly elected corporators perform needs to be seen. The litmus test will be the performance inside and outside BMC,” a senior BJP minister who has worked in BMC said.

With its experienced leaders and seasoned corporators, the Shiv Sena (UBT) appears well prepared to take the mantle of the Opposition.

In the 2017 BMC polls, the BJP had just two seats fewer than the undivided Shiv Sena. It was a major victory for the saffron party, as it increased its tally from 33 seats (2012) to 82 (2017). Yet, the BJP decided to play the role of “paharekari,” or the watchman.

It handed over all posts, including the mayor’s post and committees, to the Shiv Sena, its coalition partner in the government led by Fadnavis.

However, the decision did not go well with some segments who felt the BJP was compromising its rights to buy peace for the Maharashtra Government and the Centre. Those who justified staying out of the BMC argued that the BJP would work to secure power on its own in the next polls.

After nine years, the BJP achieved that target.