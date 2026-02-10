BJP sweeps Maharashtra rural polls; NCP alliance pays off

The BJP emerged as the leading party in rural areas across Maharashtra in the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections, the results of which were declared on Monday, while the two factions of the NCP appear to have benefited from contesting together on a common symbol. The results also indicate Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has performed significantly better than the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction, making inroads in rural Maharashtra.

As per data released by the State Election Commission, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 225 of the 731 zilla parishad seats across the 12 districts that went to polls. The NCP secured 165 seats, followed closely by Shinde Sena with 162 seats. Among the Opposition, Congress emerged as the largest party with 55 seats, while Sena (UBT) won 43 seats. The NCP (SP) secured 26 seats.