BJP sweeps Maharashtra rural polls; NCP alliance pays off

The BJP emerged as the leading party in rural areas across Maharashtra in the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections, the results of which were declared on Monday, while the two factions of the NCP appear to have benefited from contesting together on a common symbol. The results also indicate Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has performed significantly better than the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction, making inroads in rural Maharashtra.
As per data released by the State Election Commission, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 225 of the 731 zilla parishad seats across the 12 districts that went to polls. The NCP secured 165 seats, followed closely by Shinde Sena with 162 seats. Among the Opposition, Congress emerged as the largest party with 55 seats, while Sena (UBT) won 43 seats. The NCP (SP) secured 26 seats.
In 1,462 seats in panchayat samitis where polls were held, BJP won 459, Shinde Sena 302, NCP 306, Congress 197, Uddhav Sena 89 and NCP (SP) 46.
For the BJP, which won six of the 12 zilla parishads, the results reinforce the party’s growing footprint across the state, especially in rural areas that were earlier seen as strongholds of the NCP and Congress.
“The BJP has established itself as the number one party in Maharashtra. The mandate reflects acceptance across rural and urban areas,” CM Devendra Fadnavis said, adding that alliance partners Shiv Sena and NCP had also performed well.
The results also highlight the widening gap between the two Sena factions. Shinde’s Sena, which won 162 seats, has gained significant ground in rural Maharashtra, ahead of Sena UBT’s 43 seats. “Outside Mumbai, the organisational space once associated with the undivided Shiv Sena is now largely with us… ” a Sena functionary said.
The results have also assumed significance for the NCP, coming weeks after the death of former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who had pushed for a possible merger. The NCP’s decision to fight ZP polls together in Pune and coordinate seat-sharing in at least 10 other districts appears to have helped both factions revive their rural performance, particularly in western Maharashtra, long considered the party’s stronghold.
