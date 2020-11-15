BJP stages protest to highlight plight of farmers in Vidarbha, Marathwada

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “Farmers across the state are reeling in severe financial crisis. But the state government is indifferent to their plight.

The BJP launched a ‘besan-bhakar andolan’ across Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada and North Maharashtra on Saturday to highlight the plight of farmers.

‘Besan’ and ‘bhakar’ constitute the staple traditional meal of villagers across rural Maharashtra. ‘Bhakar’ is a roti (bread) made of jowar or bajra. And ‘besan’ is prepared from gram powder spiced with onions, green chili, salt. The aim of the BJP protest was to highlight that on a festival day instead of enjoying delicious sweets and food, farmers were facing hardship.

Gathering in lawns or farmers’ fields, the protesters raised anti-government slogans and spoke about the plight of farmers who have suffered huge crop loss due to incessant rain and hailstorm.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “Farmers across the state are reeling in severe financial crisis. But the state government is indifferent to their plight. The festival of lights is always celebrated with great enthusiasm across the rural belt. But apart from Covid-19, the massive crop loss has pushed farmers into a financial crisis.”

In Amravati district, former agriculture minister and BJP kisan cell chief Anil Bonde led the protest. Independent MLA Ravi Rana also staged a protest along with supporters. He was detained by police.

