BJP slams Sena over ‘unequal’ distribution of corporation funds

The BJP on Monday slammed the Shiv Sena over alleged unequal distribution of corporation funds in Mumbai.

Accusing the Sena of not considering the strength of the BJP in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BJP said this would impact development works affecting 40 per cent of the city’s population.

The BJP also alleged that Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav had allocated the highest amount of Rs 18.50 crore for his own electoral wards.

Targeting the Sena for alleged discrimination in allocating most funds for its own corporators, BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde said at a press conference, “In Mumbai we have 83 corporators and about 40 per cent of the city’s population lives in their electoral wards. With little allocation of funds for BJP, it will affect development works in their areas. On February 17, we wrote a letter seeking Rs 237 crore for development works on the basis of corporator numbers. However, Sena denied the funds.”

He added, “Jadhav claimed that he held a meeting with all party leaders while finalising fund allocations. But that is not true. Sena has shown partiality in distribution of funds.”

The BJP said that ward 207 in E ward (Byculla), from where Jadhav is corporator, got allocation of Rs 18.50 crore, of which Rs 9 crore will be for basic development works like road repair, footpath repair and other citizens’ services.

According to documents released by the Municipal Secretary Department, Sena with 97 corporators has received Rs 342 crore funds, BJP’s 83 corporators have got Rs 142 crore, Congress with 29 corporators has been given Rs 110 crore. The NCP got Rs 29 crore, Samajwadi Party Rs 24 crore, MNS Rs 1 crore and AIMIM Rs 2 crore. The NCP, SP, MNS and AIMIM have eight, six, one and two corporators, respectively. There are 227 elected corporators in the BMC.

Last week, the Sena-led Standing Committee cleared a proposal of Rs 650 crore for corporator funds. However, details of party-wise funds were released on Monday. Ahead of BMC polls, the fund allocations for corporators will prove crucial for completing various development works.

Shinde alleged that since a major portion of funds had been allocated for Sena, each corporator will get an average of around Rs 3.5-4 crore, while the BJP average will be Rs 1.5 crore.

Earlier, Jadhav had said that the fund allocation for all parties was made after discussions with group leaders. “Allocation of funds was discussed with all group leaders. BJP’s allegation of partiality in fund allocation is not true,” he had said.