Thursday, May 19, 2022
BJP slams BMC over ‘poor nullah desilting work’

Party MLA Ashish Shelar on Thursday met Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal and shared photos of uncleaned nullahs from the city.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 20, 2022 2:53:21 am
Thackeray, uddhav Thackeray, Ashish shaker, BJP. Covid-19, Photographer, artists, sculptors, Covid-19 lockdown, bandra west, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsBJP leader Ashish Shelar. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the allegedly poor nullah desilting work done in the city.

Party MLA Ashish Shelar on Thursday met Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal and shared photos of uncleaned nullahs from the city. Alleging that the BMC was fudging the desilting numbers, he said that only 35 per cent of nullahs have been cleaned.

“Our corporators are continuously monitoring the ongoing desilting work. The BMC’s claim of over 75 per cent nullah cleaning is not correct. We have shared photos of uncleaned nullahs with the commissioner. The work of nullah cleaning is not going to get over by May 31,” said Shelar.

He also criticised Shiv Sena for the “poor nullah cleaning work” and flooding in Mumbai every year during the monsoon. “They have run BMC for more than 25 years but still the city gets flooded. Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray should apologise to the citizens of Mumbai. Sena corporators are missing from action,” said Shelar.

