BJP should name Mallya as brand ambassador of its initiatives: Sena

Slamming Union Minister Jual Oram’s remarks to tribals that they should “be smart like Vijay Mallya”, the Shiv Sena on Monday said the BJP should appoint the fugitive industrialist as brand ambassador of the ‘Start Up India’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said the Modi government was focusing on false promises and cheap publicity. “Oram’s statement has exposed the BJP’s true face. Those who talk about Rahul Gandhi’s views on Muslims and Shashi Tharoor’s views on Hindus and Pakistan should also speak on the BJP’s new ‘brand ambassador’ Vijay Mallya,” said the editorial.

“Modi says na khaunga, na khane dunga (Modi says would neither take bribes nor let anyone do so). But his ministers consider those absconding in money laundering cases as idols. If hard work doesn’t pay and becoming smart like Mallya is a government policy, then Mallya should be appointed brand ambassador of the ‘Start Up India’ and ‘Make in India’ schemes,” said the Sena.

At an event last week, Oram had described Mallya as smart and had advised tribals to follow his footsteps to avail bank loans to become successful entrepreneurs.

