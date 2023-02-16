BJP to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti across Mumbai by reciting ‘aarti’ written by V D Savarkar

On the occasion of the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the BJP will hold Shiv Jayanti celebrations at 346 places in Mumbai’s 227 wards on February 19, party MLA Ashish Shelar said Thursday.

Shelar, who is also the Mumbai BJP president, said an aarti written by V D Savarkar on Shivaji would be recited on the occasion.

“During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, all Hindu festivals were put on hold citing the Covid pandemic. But since the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power, celebrations are allowed with great enthusiasm. The BJP will celebrate the occasion by rendering the aarti written by V D Savarkar on the great warrior king,” he said.

Shelar said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be part of the celebrations, inaugurating the first phase of Shiv Srishti in Pune, as conceived by Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare.

He appealed to the BJP’s opponents also to join the celebrations.

Exhibitions of scenes depicting Shivaji’s life, aid and relief distribution for the poor, cultural programmes, Powada (to glorify Shivaji’s deeds), competitions, processions, and weapon displays are planned as part of the celebrations, he said.

“We will inform the people about the Indian Navy’s new ensign, which is in the shape of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s royal seal, as inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shelar said.

The Shiv Jayanti celebrations will take place at 58 places in north west, 50 in north east, 63 in north central, 69 in north Mumbai, 44 in south central and 62 in south Mumbai. Thirty-six of these locations will have celebrations on a large scale. These include Worli Naka, Matunga Station, Shivaji Park, Ram Nagar in Malad (West), Byculla, Chembur, Anushakti Nagar, Sion Koliwada, Dahisar, Anand Nagar, the Shahajiraje playground in Malad, Lokhandwala-Kandivali and Khar (West).

The BJP leader also thanked the Modi government for granting permission to conduct Shiv Jayanti celebrations at the Agra Fort.

“The Agra Fort holds immense significance in the history of the Maratha empire. Shivaji Maharaj had exhibited his bravery in front of Aurangzeb in the Diwan-e-Aam of the fort,” Shelar said. “For the first time, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be hailed in this Diwan-e-Aam”.