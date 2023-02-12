BJP draws up plan to defeat Shiv Sena (UBT) in BMC polls

The BJP leadership Sunday urged party workers to wholeheartedly make efforts to defeat the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

At a party meeting held in Dadar, BJP leaders asked the cadre to approach the BMC polls with an “abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi (if not now then never)” spirit.

Although dates have not been declared for the BMC polls yet, the election is expected to take place this year. In the last civic polls held in 2017, the BJP won 82 seats, just two less than the Shiv Sena’s tally of 84. The total number of seats in the BMC is 227.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde chaired the first session of the meeting Sunday. MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar presented the political proposal, which was approved by Amit Satam.

Addressing the meeting, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said: “Uddhav Thackeray must have been the only chief minister who did not have a pen in his pocket. He never made any remarks on any letters presented to him, which is why 40 MLAs got fed up with him and left him.” He mockingly added, “Show one remark written by Uddhav Thackeray on any letter and win Rs 1,000.”

“Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis writes special remarks on letters and instructs the administration to initiate action. We have a leadership that works hard for the citizens round the clock. Thousands of people across Maharashtra are willing to join the BJP. They are waiting for us. The entry of big leaders will be managed by us. But the activists in every booth must ensure that they individually induct at least 25 people.

“Every activist must visit at least 2,000 households and get at least 500 Thank You Modiji, 500 Friends of BJP, and 500 Youth Warriors. The future is ours,” Bawankule said.

“The atmosphere is compatible, there is competent leadership and an able and decisive government both at the Centre and in the state. Abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi (if not now then never) and hence all the workers and activists must gear up.

“Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, Congress, the Vanchit, CPI(M), and the SP have all united as they are intimidated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the state BJP chief further said.

Another BJP leader Ashish Shelar attacked the Shiv Sena (UBT) and challenged the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to show any developmental work undertaken by it in the BMC in the last 25 years of its reign.

BJP ranks swell

Shiv Sena (UBT) women’s sub-division president Dipa Patil from Dahisar Ward No. 1 and shakha pramukh Ganesh Patil and their supporters joined the BJP in large numbers Sunday. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule welcomed them to the party.