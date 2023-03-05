scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
BJP-Shinde Sena’s Ashirwad Yatra to commence in Mumbai today

The BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance will undertake an Ashirwad Yatra in all six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai starting Sunday.

While the yatra is part of the BJP’s outreach plan to improve its foothold in Mumbai, it also coincides with the state-wide rally by its estranged alliance partner Shiv Sena (UBT). Led by Uddhav Thackeray, the first leg of the rally will be held in Ratnagiri district’s Khed on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile |Uddhav faction to hold first public rally today after losing Shiv Sena party name, symbol

BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar said, “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is taking forward the legacy of thoughts and the Shiv Sena of Hindu Hriday Samrat the late Balasaheb Thackeray. There is immense enthusiasm among workers of the BJP and the Shiv Sena and hence we will be taking out the Ashirwad Yatra from Sunday in the six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai.”

The Ashirwad Yatra will be carried out in two Lok Sabha constituencies each on March 5, 9 and 11. On March 14, the illustrious six-act Marathi drama ‘Jaanta Raja’, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will be staged at Shivtirth in Dadar, Shelar informed.

In each constituency, after travelling for almost 2.5 hours, the yatra will head to a famous temple in the area to seek darshan before proceeding, he added. The political exercise is also an attempt towards establishing greater coordination between workers of the BJP and the Shinde faction.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 10:59 IST
