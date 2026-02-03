BJP, Shinde Sena appoint group leaders, complete BMC registration

As part of the arrangement, three corporators from both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party extended their support to the Shiv Sena group, increasing its strength from 29 to 32 members in the 227-member civic body. (File photo)

THE BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday appointed their respective group leaders in BMC and completed formal group registration at Konkan Bhavan.

The BJP appointed Dahisar corporator Ganesh Khankar as its group leader in the BMC, while the Shiv Sena named Wadala corporator Amey Ghole as its group leader.

The announcement was made after elected representatives of the Mahayuti alliance , comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) met at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters before proceeding to Konkan Bhavan to register their groups with the Konkan divisional commissioner.

Senior BJP leaders, including Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, were present during the proceedings.