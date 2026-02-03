BJP, Shinde Sena appoint group leaders, complete BMC registration

As part of the arrangement, three corporators from both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party extended their support to the Shiv Sena group, increasing its strength from 29 to 32 members in the 227-member civic body.
(File photo)
THE BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday appointed their respective group leaders in BMC and completed formal group registration at Konkan Bhavan.
The BJP appointed Dahisar corporator Ganesh Khankar as its group leader in the BMC, while the Shiv Sena named Wadala corporator Amey Ghole as its group leader.
The announcement was made after elected representatives of the Mahayuti alliance , comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) met at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters before proceeding to Konkan Bhavan to register their groups with the Konkan divisional commissioner.
Senior BJP leaders, including Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, were present during the proceedings.
As part of the arrangement, three corporators from both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party extended their support to the Shiv Sena group, increasing its strength from 29 to 32 members in the 227-member civic body.
Despite securing a clear numerical advantage along with its alliance partners, the group registration process had been delayed due to differences over whether to opt for joint or separate registrations.
Khankar, a first-time corporator from Ward 7 (Dahisar), is also the Mumbai general secretary of the BJP. He is regarded within party circles for his organisational capabilities and election management skills. In the BMC elections, Khankar defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Saurabh Ghosalkar.
Shiv Sena’s newly appointed group leader Amey Ghole is a two-time corporator from Wadala and is considered a young yet experienced face within the party. During his tenure in the undivided Shiv Sena, Ghole served as chairman of the BMC’s Health Committee, where he played a key role in shaping public health initiatives. He also holds the position of general secretary of the Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing, and is known for his strong grassroots connect across Mumbai.
Story continues below this ad
Ghole, who was earlier considered close to Aaditya Thackeray, joined the Shiv Sena in 2023 following the party split and is widely regarded as a trusted aide of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
He won the recent BMC election from Wadala with a margin of over 11,000 votes.
The appointment of Ghole as group leader was formally announced by former MP and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale.
Meanwhile, other parties including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and AIMIM had already completed their group registrations with the Konkan divisional commissioner.
Story continues below this ad
With the completion of group registrations by the BJP and Shiv Sena, the formal process for electing the mayor, deputy mayor, and forming the standing committee and other civic committees is now expected to begin shortly. The mayor’s post in the BMC has been reserved for a woman candidate from the open category.
While BJP leaders have asserted that the party will claim the mayor’s post as the single largest party in the civic body, the name of the mayoral candidate is yet to be finalised. As per sources, the Shiv Sena is likely to be offered the post of deputy mayor along with key committee positions, excluding the standing committee.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau.
Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai.
Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including:
Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles.
Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability).
Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development.
Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments.
Experience
Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting.
Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism.
Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra.
He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More