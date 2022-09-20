scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

BJP-Shinde Sena alliance bags 299 of 581 sarpanch posts in gram panchayat polls

Chief Minister Shinde hailed the BJP-Shinde Sena victory as Maharashtra's mandate to new coalition government.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Sinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (PTI, file)

In what is being hailed as the first electoral victory of the state’s ruling alliance after assuming power in June, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction has bagged 299 sarpanch seats out of a total of 581 in gram panchayat elections held on Sunday.

While 259 of the winning sarpanch belonged to the BJP, 40 were from Shinde Sena. The results were declared on Monday.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “The BJP-Shinde Sena was ahead of its opponents – the NCP, the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena.”

This was the first direct elections for sarpanch, which were held after the Shinde-Fadnavis government passed a law in the state legislative assembly in this regard. In the monsoon session held last month, the state government introduced direct polls for sarpanch posts – a move opposed by MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) parties on the floor of the House.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...

In the elections for the gram panchayats and sarpanch in 51 talukas across 17 districts, 76 per cent polling was recorded, the state election commission said.

Jayant Patil, the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said, “The BJP’s plot behind having direct sarpanch polls was to control the gram panchayats. But the NCP is the largest party when it comes to gram panchayats members.”

However, reports from districts showed the BJP as the number one party followed by the NCP. The Congress was seen in the third position while Thackeray Sena has been relegated to the fourth position.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Shinde hailed the BJP-Shinde Sena victory as Maharashtra’s mandate to new coalition government.

“The people have accepted the change in state and this clearly reflects in the results,” he said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “The BJP-Shinde alliance win shows people’s faith in the new government. They have whole- heartedly accepted the government led by CM Shinde. The BJP-Shinde victory spree will continue in all the elections to come.”

Advertisement

The 17 districts where polls took place are Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Akola, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Latur, Satara and Kolhapur.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, elections for 1,166 gram panchayats will take place on October 13 in 18 districts.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 01:21:49 am
Next Story

Don’t show affiliation to any religious practice, cops told as Ganpati videos go viral

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement