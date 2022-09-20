BJP-Shinde Sena alliance bags 299 of 581 sarpanch posts in gram panchayat polls

In what is being hailed as the first electoral victory of the state’s ruling alliance after assuming power in June, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction has bagged 299 sarpanch seats out of a total of 581 in gram panchayat elections held on Sunday.

While 259 of the winning sarpanch belonged to the BJP, 40 were from Shinde Sena. The results were declared on Monday.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “The BJP-Shinde Sena was ahead of its opponents – the NCP, the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena.”

This was the first direct elections for sarpanch, which were held after the Shinde-Fadnavis government passed a law in the state legislative assembly in this regard. In the monsoon session held last month, the state government introduced direct polls for sarpanch posts – a move opposed by MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) parties on the floor of the House.

In the elections for the gram panchayats and sarpanch in 51 talukas across 17 districts, 76 per cent polling was recorded, the state election commission said.

Jayant Patil, the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said, “The BJP’s plot behind having direct sarpanch polls was to control the gram panchayats. But the NCP is the largest party when it comes to gram panchayats members.”

However, reports from districts showed the BJP as the number one party followed by the NCP. The Congress was seen in the third position while Thackeray Sena has been relegated to the fourth position.

Chief Minister Shinde hailed the BJP-Shinde Sena victory as Maharashtra’s mandate to new coalition government.

“The people have accepted the change in state and this clearly reflects in the results,” he said.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “The BJP-Shinde alliance win shows people’s faith in the new government. They have whole- heartedly accepted the government led by CM Shinde. The BJP-Shinde victory spree will continue in all the elections to come.”

The 17 districts where polls took place are Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Akola, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Latur, Satara and Kolhapur.

Meanwhile, elections for 1,166 gram panchayats will take place on October 13 in 18 districts.