One-vote win, unlikely alliance: BJP set to take Chandrapur mayor’s post amidst Congress infighting

Congress infighting in Chandrapur has handed the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) an opening in one of the few municipal corporations where the party was in a position to claim the mayor’s post. Deep factional divisions between the Vijay Wadettiwar and Pratibha Dhanorkar groups during the February 10 mayoral election paved the way for an unlikely BJP–Sena (UBT) alliance, with BJP corporator Sangita Rajendra Khandekar now set to become mayor in the first term.

Congress emerged victorious in only four cities — Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Kolhapur, Chandrapur and Latur. However, Bhiwandi-Nizampur is yet to have a mayor, with political uncertainty continuing. Kolhapur witnessed intense contestation where the BJP secured the mayor’s post, while the Congress assumed the role of the main opposition. Only in Latur has the Congress successfully staked its claim to the mayor’s post.

BJP MLA Kishor Jorgewar on Tuesday clarified that the mayor’s post in Chandrapur will be shared between the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) for a period of two-and-a-half years — 1.25 years each. According to the agreed formula, BJP will hold the mayor’s post for the first half, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) for the remaining term.

Jorgewar said a whip was issued in the name of Sangita Rajendra Khandekar for the mayor’s post as part of the alliance. He added that during the latter half of the term, the mayor’s post as well as the Standing Committee chairperson’s post will remain with Shiv Sena (UBT).

“Shiv Sena (UBT) had demanded the mayor’s post first. However, despite having a strength, it did not seem appropriate to hand over the first mayor’s term to them. Even Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders later agreed that from Chandrapur’s development perspective, BJP is capable of ensuring development,” Jorgewar said. He also said that Prashant Danao of Shiv Sena (UBT) will be appointed as Deputy Mayor.

Shiv Sena Chandrapur leader Sandip Girhe said the party’s initial position was that Shiv Sena (UBT) should get the mayor’s post. Discussions were held within the party and with the Congress, and Wadettiwar was approached. However, Girhe alleged that Congress was not ready to offer the mayor’s post even once during the full term.

“After discussions with BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Kishor Jorgewar, a formula was finalised. As per this, BJP will hold the mayor’s post for the first 1.25 years, Shiv Sena (UBT) for the next, while the Deputy Mayor’s post and Standing Committee chairperson’s post will remain with Shiv Sena (UBT) in the first term,” Girhe said.

Story continues below this ad

“We, in our capacity as Shiv Sena district leaders, had informed the party leadership about the situation. The party leaders had told us that this was a local body election and that we should focus on how justice could be done to the party workers. Our insistence was that we should support the Congress, but Pratibha Dhanorkar refused to form an alliance. We approached the Congress repeatedly, but they rejected the proposal every time. We kept our party leadership informed at every stage and even met (Harshavardhan) Sapkal saheb. Despite making sincere efforts, the Congress was not willing to bring us on board. They did not take us seriously,” Girhe said.

“I did not visit Kishor Jorgewar’s residence after that of Wadettiwar as rumours suggest. I only held discussions with Sudhir Mungantiwar over the phone, and I conveyed this decision to the senior leadership. I was in constant touch with Varun Sardesai, and Uddhav Thackeray saheb was also informed. He had told us clearly: Protect the party and protect the workers. Take the decision that seems most appropriate for that,” he added.

“Till morning, the stand was that Shiv Sena (UBT) would go with the Congress, as also stated by Sanjay Raut, but Pratibha Dhanorkar was not ready to offer the mayor’s post to Shiv Sena,” Girhe said.

On the possibility of disciplinary action, he said, “I have not done anything for personal gain. I had an offer to join the BJP, but I remained loyal. I trust my party leadership and believe they will not take any unfair action against me. I trust Uddhav saheb.” He added that after 1.25 years, the mayor will be elected under the Shiv Sena (UBT) symbol.

Story continues below this ad

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the magic number required for a majority in the civic body was 34. He claimed that when three additional corporators were required, Congress had agreed to offer Shiv Sena the Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee chairperson posts. However, he said Sena (UBT) informed them it had received a better offer from the BJP and walked out of talks.

In the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation elections, Congress won 27 seats out of 66, while BJP won 23. Shiv Sena (UBT) obtained 6 seats, Bharatiya Shetkari Kamghar Paksh (backed by Congress) won 3, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi 2, AIMIM 1, BSP 1, Shiv Sena (Shinde group) 1, and Independents 2.

Sudhir Mungantiwar said he was happy that the mayor belonged to the BJP and that Sena (UBT)’s support was aimed at accelerating Chandrapur’s development. He said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ravindra Chavan, the BJP’s aim was to establish itself in Chandrapur for development-oriented governance.”

On the unusual alliance, he said, “It is a matter of joy that the development-centric philosophy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ has been implemented in Chandrapur.”

Story continues below this ad

Mungantiwar argued that Congress too did not have a clear majority. While Congress had 27 corporators and BJP (alliance) had 24, he said Congress created an impression that it had the people’s mandate. He added that internal factionalism within Congress was so intense that it seemed unlikely they could have run the administration effectively.

BJP mayoral candidate Sangita Khandekar won by a margin of just one vote, with two corporators of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi remaining absent during the crucial developments.