BJP set to move no confidence motion against Yashwant Jadhav

Alleging corruption in several development projects, the BJP is planning to move a no confidence motion against senior Shiv Sena leader and BMC Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav.

The BJP on Friday wrote to Mayor Kishori Pednekar seeking an urgent meeting of the civic general body to discuss the no confidence motion against Jadhav. The letter was signed by nine BJP corporators.

Ahead of the BMC polls, BJP has been targeting its former ally Sena. Recently, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had leveled serious charges of money laundering against Jadhav and his wife Yamini Jadhav, who is the MLA from Byculla.

BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde has alleged that Jadhav did not allow members of the Standing Committee to speak on corruption in regard to various projects that had come for approval before the panel. The committee headed by Sena has cleared proposals like rejuvenation of Poisar river, procurement of tabs for BMC school students and corruption in Covid-19 related purchases without allowing members to speak on these issues. “Proposals worth about Rs 2,000 crore were cleared by the committee without discussion. There is largescale corruption in the Poisar river rejuvenation project… cost has gone up to Rs 934 crore from initial Rs 540 crore. Similarly, the BMC is now procuring tabs for students by spending Rs 39 crore when the academic year is to get over. Also, there are reports that the income tax department had indicated that Jadhav was indulging in corruption,” said Shinde.

He added, “We have requested the mayor to hold an urgent meeting where a no confidence motion against Jadhav will be moved.”

The Standing Committee is the most important committee in the BMC, where all proposals related to expenditure need to be tabled for approval. Jadhav, a senior Sena corporator, has been holding the post of chairman for the last five years.

Sources said that by cornering Jadhav, BJP is trying to unsettle the Sena leadership in BMC. Jadhav’s wife Yamini is already under the scanner of the income tax department.

Meanwhile, Jadhav denied any wrongdoing. “The BMC is functioning as per law and the procedure laid down in the municipal corporation Act. Every member of the Standing Committee has been given the opportunity to speak and BJP’s allegation is not true,” he added.

On the no confidence motion, Jadhav said, “It is their right to move a no confidence motion.”