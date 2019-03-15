BJP, Sena should not be creche for Congress leaders: Saamana

Two days after senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil’s son, Sujay Vikhe-Patil, joined the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said many other families, like Vikhe-Patil, might join the BJP, which will become the biggest political party on the foundation of Congress ideology.

Advertising

“If the Hindutvavadis want to go ahead by taking unhappy leaders from Congress and NCP, then what should be done by them, who have taken the saffron flag in their hands for several years? We feel that BJP or Shiv Sena should not become a creche for Congress leaders,” said an editorial in Saamana, the Sena mouthpiece.

It added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the Congress and corruption are synonymous.

“Though the induction of the Congress and NCP leaders into the party fold looks beneficial today, it can be a problem in the future. We have experienced it,” said the editorial, adding that the people are coming to us today due to our power, but will find another place if we go out of power. Click here for more election news

Advertising

The party recalled that Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil was with the Sena and how he and his father had got ministerial berths in state and central governments respectively. But he changed party after the Sena went out of power. Despite being the leader of opposition, Vikhe-Patil has never acted like one, it added.

In fact, he sought the resignations of Sena leaders for opposing several things despite being in power. Now, the pressure is increasing on him to resign on moral grounds, noted the editorial.