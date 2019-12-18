BJP, Sena MLAs scuffle over relief to farmers, state legislature adjourned

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Source: Shiv Sena) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Source: Shiv Sena)

BOTH HOUSES of the state legislature were adjourned Tuesday as members of the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena indulged in a scuffle and charged at each other over the issue of assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

The Legislative Assembly witnessed pandemonium as BJP MLAs marched into the House with flex boards carrying a report published earlier in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare aid for farmers hit by untimely rains. As Sena MLAs tried to snatch the flex boards, the House plunged into chaos following which Speaker Nana Patole adjourned the House within minutes after it had assembled for the day.

As the proceedings resumed, Finance Minister Jayant Patil informed the House that the government had made arrangements to pay Rs 6,600 crore to farmers and had already disbursed Rs 3,000 crore to district collectors. “We have sought Rs 14,495 crore from the Centre… We have sought Rs 7,000 crore for rain-hit farmers and another Rs 7,000 crore for those affected by unseasonal rains from the Centre,” he said.

Urging Opposition members to cooperate by using their good offices with the Centre instead of creating a ruckus, Patil added, “Those creating ruckus here should go ask the Centre about it.”

Meanwhile, pandemonium continued in the Assembly as Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP legislator Abhimanyu Pawar targeted each other over the banners depicting the ‘Saamana’ news report, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House again for 30 minutes.

When the House proceedings resumed, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue of relief to farmers again. “You have given a pittance to farmers through supplementary demand yesterday (Monday). The Chief Minister had promised Rs 25,000 per hectare (before the election). Please don’t ditch the farmers so soon after coming to power. We had given approval to Rs 10,000 crore for farmers’ relief, but couldn’t issue the necessary government resolution for it as the government’s term had ended,” Fadnavis said.

Accusing the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of trying to put the onus on the Centre, the Fadnavis said, “The Centre has its own norms. We never waited for it when in power. Had you (Sena) declared the aid (of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers) on the basis of help that you expected from the Centre?”

Amid noisy protests, Speaker cleared four Bills to amend the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Act 1961, Maharashtra Local Authority Members’ Disqualification Act 1986, Maharashtra Land Revenue Code Act, 1966, and Temporary Postponement of Elections of the President, Vice-President and Chairman of the Subject Committees of Certain Zilla Parishads and Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Certain Panchayat Samitis on account of ensuring General Elections to State Legislative Assembly.

The House conducted business for less than an hour before it was adjourned for the day.

The Legislative Council also conducted business for a little over an hour as bedlam prevailed throughout the day over the issue. Leader of Opposition in the Council, Pravin Darekar moved an adjournment motion demanding relief for farmers affected by unseasonal rains. He said provision made in the supplementary demands were negligible and called for the promised Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers immediately. “Over 1 crore farmers have been affected (by unseasonal rains). They need immediate relief,” he said.

A high-decibel scuffle ensued as Opposition members entered the Well of the House displaying placards showing the news report published earlier in the ‘Saamana’ seeking relief for farmers, even as members of the ruling party tried to snatch the placards from BJP MLAs. Chairman Ram Raje Nimbalkar adjourned the House twice during the ruckus.

He later expressed displeasure over the ruckus and called for maintaining the dignity of the House. As the ruckus continued, the House was adjourned for the day.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan alleged that “frustration” in the BJP over its failure to form a government in Maharashtra could be the trigger behind the aggressive behaviour of its MLAs in the Legislative Assembly.

