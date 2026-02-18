BJP, Sena leaders file nominations for chairmanship of key BMC committees

While leaders of the Mahayuti filed nominations for the chairperson's post, officials said that no corporators of the opposition had filed papers to helm the chairpersons seats. (File photo)

Days after members to the statutory committees were inducted, Mahayuti leaders on Wednesday filed their nominations for chairmanship to four major statutory committees with BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena both likely to appoint its chairpersons to two statutory committees each.

On Wednesday, senior BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde filed nominations for chairmanship of the standing committee while Rajshri Shirwadkar submitted nominations to chair the education committee. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena corporator Sandhya Doshi and Trushna Vishwasrao filed papers for chairmanship of the improvement and BEST committee respectively.

Earlier this week, on Monday, 90 of the newly elected councillors were inducted into the four statutory committees. Each of the committees is helmed by a chairman, who is slated to be elected among the members, starting February 20. While the chairmen to the education and standing committee are set to be appointed on February 20, while the chairmen of the BEST and improvement committee will be inducted on February 23.