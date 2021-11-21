BJP selling Air India, Railways, has no moral right to talk about MSRTC strike: Balasaheb Thorat

Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday slammed BJP for ‘misleading’ the state transport employees who are on indefinite strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

“The BJP government at the Centre has sold Air India to the private sector. Now it plans to privatise Railways. What right does BJP have to speak on state transport and employees? It has no moral rights to talk about employees’ agitation,” he said.

While reiterating that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was committed to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, Thorat said: “Things will be resolved amicably. Transport Minister Anil Parab is having continuous dialogue with employee unions”

“As an ally in the MVA government, we will go by whatever decision CM Uddhav Thackeray takes,” added the Congress minister.

Earlier, BJP’s Kirit Somaiya, who visited Azad Maidan to express solidarity with the protestors, said: “It is unfortunate that employees are being subjected to such ill-treatment. Instead of reassuring and accepting their genuine demands, Transport Minister Anil Parab has threatened them with job loss. It shows the government’s insensitivity.”