Thursday, January 20, 2022
BJP seeks scrapping of tenders for building animal enclosures at Byculla zoo

🔴 The BMC recently received bids from only two companies. The estimated cost for the construction of the animal enclosures as per the two tenders was Rs 91 crore and 94 crore, respectively, for which the two companies bid Rs 146 crore and Rs 145 crore, respectively.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 21, 2022 1:53:55 am
Mumbai Byculla zoo, BMC, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Byculla zoo, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAlleging cartelisation and rigging of tenders, BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha on Thursday demanded that the tenders be scrapped and threatened agitation if the BMC failed to do so.

The BJP on Thursday demanded the scrapping of tenders for the construction of new animal enclosures at Byculla zoo after companies bid Rs 106 crore above the estimation.

The BMC, last August, had floated two tenders. While one was for the conceptualisation and construction of eight animal enclosures for black jaguar, cheetah, white lion, wallaby, chimpanzee, ring tail lemur, mandrill monkey and lesser flamingo, the other was floated for the construction of a space for exhibiting Afric-an savanna, an aviary for exotic birds and Emu, enclosure for hippopotamus, landscaping, installation of CCTV cameras, public ame-nities and infrastructure works.

The BMC recently received bids from only two companies. The estimated cost for the construction of the animal enclosures as per the two tenders was Rs 91 crore and 94 crore, respectively, for which the two companies bid Rs 146 crore and Rs 145 crore, respectively.

