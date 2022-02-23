BJP seeks probe into contract given to firm linked to Deshmukh kin; BMC says will check

The BJP has demanded a probe into a sub-consultancy contract given to a firm linked to former state home minister Anil Deshmukh’s relatives in the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP). BJP party leader in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Vinod Mishra, has alleged that large-scale irregularities and corruption took place while awarding the sub-contract to the minister’s relative.

On Tuesday, Mishra wrote a letter to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, seeking probe in the Rs 33 crore sub-consultancy contract to Innowave Engineerings and Designers, a firm co-owned by Satyajeet Deshmukh, who is a cousin of Anil Deshmukh, by the coastal road project management consultant (PMC) Yooshing-Tec4 for package IV work of the project, between Princess Street Flyover in Marine Lines to Priyadarshini Park.

The Indian Express had reported on February 11 that Innowave had received three sub-consultancy contracts between 2018 and 2020 in three different projects. The newspaper further reported on February 17 that in the coastal road project, the sub-contract was issued without seeking BMC’s approval and civic officials had termed it illegal.

In his letter, Mishra wrote, “The investigation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate found that Innowave is a sub-consultant for coastal road work. As per the general contract condition, the PMC from coastal road must take prior approval from BMC to appoint a sub-contractor. But BMC’s coastal road department has denied any knowledge of approval for the appointment of Innowave. This is illegal and BMC must issue show-cause notice to the main PMC.”

He said, “The BMC must conduct a probe into how this company was awarded the subcontract and whether they have any experience of the relevant work. The inquiry will expose the corruption in the work.”

Meanwhile, after Mishra’s complaint, the BMC has said that it will inquire about the sub-consultancy contract with the PMC since now the issue has been formally raised with them.

“Following the complaint, we will check with PMC on the sub-consultancy contract, ” Ashwini Bhide, Additional Municipal Commissioner from BMC, told The Indian Express.

She further said, “There is no such contract (sub-contract to Innowave) awarded by the PMC with our prior approval. All the key persons appointed by PMC are on their payroll and whenever MCGM (BMC) approval is required for appointment of such key persons, it has been obtained by the PMC. If there is any other arrangement between two companies, it is not in our knowledge so far.”