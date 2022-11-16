BJP seeks automated firefighting system at civic hospitals

The Bharatiya Janata Party has written to the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, seeking to set up an automated firefighting system in the kitchens of various civic-run hospitals in Mumbai.

In a letter to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Vinod Mishra, a former BJP corporator and party’s group leader in the BMC, had said that a private contractor is being given the contract for operation and maintenance of the kitchens. He was told that the responsibility of maintaining a firefighting system is with the contractor.

“… I would request the administration to bring out a blanket law that would compulsorily ensure installation of automated fire detection services at hospital kitchens which will detect smoke and extinguish fire automatically. A similar equipment is being recently installed at Sion hospital,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Sanjay Manjrekar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), in an interview to The Indian Express, said that in order to prevent fire incidents at hospitals and nursing homes, fire officials will carry out impromptu visits in hospitals to check if the existing firefighting facilities are functional or not.

“Every hospital should have its own firefighting system installed. There is no specific provision for installing firefighting system at kitchens. However, it’s advisable for the authorities to set up and maintain the equipment,” said an official requesting anonymity.