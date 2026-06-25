BJP says Mayor inspection fiasco was staged, seeks probe

A day after a civic official fell into an open chamber during Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde’s inspection drive at the water logged Gandhi Market, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspected that the fiasco was staged to tarnish the Mayor’s image. Meanwhile, Tawde has sought an inquiry against the responsible civic officials who fell into an open chamber.

Amidst torrential downpour battering the city on Wednesday, Mayor Tawde launched an inspection drive across flooded locations. After a visit at Hindmata, Tawde arrived at Gandhi market where a supervisor from the F/North ward – who was overlooking the cleanliness drive near Gandhi market – fell into a chamber during her inspection. The entire incident was captured on camera and went viral, leaving Tawde red faced.

According to officials from BMC, the chamber had been barricaded to protect people. “The mukkadam was well aware of the chamber as he was himself responsible for cleaning it. However, he moved the barricades to take a short cut and cross the path owing to which he fell,” a civic official said.

Following the incident, Tawde on Thursday wrote to the BMC commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, seeking an inquiry against the supervisor and the assistant engineer from F/North ward.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ganesh Khankar, leader of the house and senior BJP corporator said, “The entire incident should not have happened. Even though the worker was aware of the chamber, he avoided the detour around the barricades and instead walked towards the chamber. The entire incident looks intentional to create a fiasco.”

“We will be launching an inquiry to determine why the worker came directly towards the chamber by removing the barricades even when all the protective measures were in place. The inquiry will try to understand what was his intention and why he walked in the direction of the chamber,” said Khankar.

Confirming the inquiry, a source privy to the developments said, “The Mayor had written an email to the civic chief and has sought an inquiry against the assistant engineer as well as the supervisor who fell into the open chamber. Despite signs and barricades, the supervisor moved them and fell. The inquiry will seek answers on why the staffer went from the closed direction and how the barricades were removed.”

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“On the basis of the inquiry results, further action will be initiated,” added the source.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, the supervisor – who fell into the open chamber – refuted the allegations of association with any political party. “My leg accidentally slipped into the chamber, which was opened to let out the waste, and I fell. I have been working here for three years and I have not been sent by any political party.”

The worker was rescued shortly and sustained no injuries.