Maharashtra BJP to launch drive against drug menace from May 1

“It was decided that a campaign titled ‘Mumbai Against Drugs’ will be launched on May 1. This campaign will run for 365 days,” said Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam. (@AmeetSatam/X)

The ruling BJP will launch a year-long campaign against drug menace from May 1. The party has also sought support from its ideological mentor RSS to guide and lend support to carry out this drive .

The decision comes in wake of recent incident where two MBA students died due to suspected drug overdose during a concert in Goregaon.

“It was decided that a campaign titled ‘Mumbai Against Drugs’ will be launched on May 1. This campaign will run for 365 days,” said Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam.

“The recent deaths caused by drug overdose are a serious warning that this issue cannot be resolved through police action alone. In this context, under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a comprehensive anti-drug mass movement is being launched by bringing together all sections of society. Through this initiative, we can build an effective fight against drug abuse,” Satam said.