Maharashtra BJP to launch drive against drug menace from May 1

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The ruling BJP will launch a year-long campaign against drug menace from May 1. The party has also sought support from its ideological mentor RSS to guide and lend support to carry out this drive .
The decision comes in wake of recent incident where two MBA students died due to suspected drug overdose during a concert in Goregaon.
“It was decided that a campaign titled ‘Mumbai Against Drugs’ will be launched on May 1. This campaign will run for 365 days,” said Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam.
“The recent deaths caused by drug overdose are a serious warning that this issue cannot be resolved through police action alone. In this context, under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a comprehensive anti-drug mass movement is being launched by bringing together all sections of society. Through this initiative, we can build an effective fight against drug abuse,” Satam said.
The drive will be carried out across Maharashtra. The party will involve guardian ministers and local party leaders in district and taluka levels.
“The anti drug drive is not pertaining to any party agenda. This is a challenge for entire society. And it should be perceived as non political movement,” a BJP source said.
Apart from ministers, BJP top leaders, non-government organisations, along with police and citizen rights forum, will be roped in for the drive.
Satam further stated that this campaign will be implemented with the participation of schools, colleges, universities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), religious institutions and major places of worship, resident welfare associations (RWAs), as well as prominent personalities from various fields.
“The objective of this campaign is to create awareness against drug abuse, especially among the youth. Activities will be conducted in colleges, schools, educational institutions, and various establishments where young people are present,” added Satam.
Sources in the BJP said, “We have also reached to RSS to take up the anti-drug campaign. With a dedicated cadre which is already proactively working at grass roots, it was felt their involvement in the fight against drug would prove effective.”
An RSS office bearer, on condition of anonymity, said, “There is a request pouring from both government and society that RSS should do some thing to tackle the drug menace. While RSS may not focus on issue given the ongoing work, it subtly is driving the campaign through door-to-door outreach plan on focusing of family values.”
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