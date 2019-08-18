BJP, RSS hold coordination meet in Aurangabad

The BJP and RSS on Saturday held a coordination meet in Auranbagad to review preparations for the Assembly polls, likely to be held in October.

“It is an annual meeting, where the work of every organisation affiliated to RSS and BJP is reviewed. The role of Akhil Vidhyarthi Parishad and Vishwa Hindu Parishad among others is also discussed and notes exchanged,” a BJP insider said.

Maintaining that the meeting assumes significance ahead of the state polls, a party leader said: “The coordination between RSS and BJP is always crucial for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. All affiliated organisations have defined roles and they are an important tool in conveying the message of the BJP government.” The BJP had held a meeting late Friday to discuss its campaign strategy.