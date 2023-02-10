BJP to draw roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha, Assembly polls at Nashik conclave

At the state conclave slated to be held Saturday in Nashik, the BJP will reflect on political challenges before the organisation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The National BJP general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, C T Ravi, and national general secretary Vinod Tawde will attend the conclave. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, all party cabinet ministers and office bearers will participate in the conclave.

On Saturday, the party will adopt two resolutions — political and agriculture — after day-long deliberations in Nashik. These resolutions will set the directives for cadre and also dwell on what the BJP has done and what more remains to be done in the sectors.

State BJP general secretary Vijay Choudhary and Vikrant Patil told mediapersons that amongst the issues which will be discussed are a list of difficult Lok Sabha constituencies, Swavlambhi Bharat, Maan Ki Baat, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Friends of BJP, Dhanyavaad Modiji, voters’ enrollment, data system, youth warriors and social media and its application.

The BJP has taken a decision to contest the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in alliance with the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in 2024. But the party believes it has to make course corrections to make inroads in constituencies where Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) are stronger.

The BJP has set a target of 45 seats out of the 48 for Lok Sabha. For the 288 Assembly seats, it has set an ambitious target of 200 plus. In 2019, the BJP had contested Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in alliance with Shiv Sena. The BJP had won 105 seats out of the 288 in the Assembly polls. In the Lok Sabha polls, it had won 23.

The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) have also decided to contest under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi. If three parties unite, BJP knows it will pose a tough challenge to them.