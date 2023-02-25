BJP rakes up religion when it senses defeat, says Pawar

The BJP is known for diverting to issues such as religion and caste when it senses defeat in elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

The statement comes in the backdrop of a video clip being circulated by the BJP where a Muslim leader from Kasba Peth Assembly constituency is seen asking voters, who are currently in Dubai, to come to Pune to vote for Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar in the February 26 bypoll. Dhangekar is in a direct fight with BJP’s Hemant Rasne.

Speaking to mediapersons, Pawar said, “There is nothing wrong in appealing to voters who are outside the constituency to come and vote. I don’t see anything wrong in asking Muslim voters to come and vote. Had such appeal been made to non-voters then it would have been problematic, but that’s not the case.”

The BJP has alleged that the NCP was banking on the votes of the minority community to defeat it. The party had claimed that the bypoll was a battle between two ideologies – nationalist and anti-nationalist.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had said on Thursday, “The Opposition tried to create several narratives in this bypoll. But I am telling you that this Kasba is Hidutvawadi Kasba. NCP leader Sharad Pawar held a meet on Wednesday and during the meeting, a leader made communal remarks saying that to defeat (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and RSS, we will bring Muslims from across the country to vote here.”

Pawar, however, said, “The BJP is known for diverting the election campaign to communal issues such as caste and religion when it senses defeat.” He added that as per the information available with him, the manner in which money is being used by the ruling party shows that it wants to win the election at any cost.

Asked about statements made about the about the early morning swearing-in ceremony of NCP’s Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis in 2019, Pawar said that such issues are being discussed because the government has nothing to offer to the people. “When the government does not function in an appropriate manner and does not have developmental policies, these issues are purposely brought up to divert attention.”

Advertisement

Pawar said his statement on lifting President’s Rule in Maharashtra was made in lighter note. “I had said in a lighter note that if President’s Rule would not have lifted, then Uddhav Thackeray wouldn’t have become a CM. If the Union government lifts President’s Rule on my orders, that means I am respected a lot,” he said.